Piqua Police reports

Police log

May 30

-2:30 p.m.: theft. Caitlyn Adams, 27, and Gregory Cox, 50, both of Piqua, were each charged with one count of theft after officers received a report of two subjects allegedly stealing from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

-1:38 a.m.: disorderly conduct. A female juvenile offender, 14, was charged with disorderly conduct – insulting, taunting.

May 29

-9:42 p.m.: warrant. Vincent Sowers, 30, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:14 a.m.: warrant. Angel Jimenez, 22, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant on unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charges after turning himself in at the police department.

May 28

-9:09 p.m.: domestic violence. Matthew Shoe, 39, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm after officers responded to the 8400 block of North County Road 25A where a female victim alleged she was hit in the face.

-7:35 p.m.: breaking and entering. Donald Miller, 39, of Piqua, was charged with breaking and entering and intimidation.

-6:47 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to Fountain Park on Forest Avenue on the report of shots being fired. An investigation in pending.

-1:42 p.m.: domestic violence. Stephan Herron, 19, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly cuasing physical harm, domestic violence – causing belief of imminent physical harm by threat or force, and aggravated menacing following the report of a disturbance on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. According to the police logs, Herron threatened family memebrs with a firearm.

-7:28 a.m.: littering. Timothy Hamman, 29, of Piqua, was charged with littering after officers received a report of a male subject allegedly pouring something out of a gas can down a sewage drain on the 8400 block of North County Road 25A. Hamman reportedly admitted to the violation.

-4:34 a.m.: telecommunications harassment. Azaria Wright, 22, of Tipp City, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-3:56 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Christopher Scott, 62, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct – intoxicated creating risk of harm.

May 27

-9:32 p.m.: theft. Casandra Webb, 32, of Sidney, was charged with theft. Danny Cannon, 39, of Sidney, was charged with complicity and violating protection order or consesnt agreement. These charges followed a report of a theft at the Walmart on East Ash Street.

-8:18 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile offender, 13, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses – habitually disobedient.

-6:33 p.m.: domestic violence. Michael Leger, 30, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – causing belief of imminent physical harm by threat or force after officers received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Adams Street.

-6:33 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Azaria Wright, 22, of Tipp City, was charged with telecommunications harassment – anonymous, harassing.

May 26

-11:49 p.m.: domestic violence. Dylan Voisinet, 26, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – causing belief of imminent physical harm by threat or force.

-10:03 p.m.: warrant. Paul Castel, 39, of Galloway, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

-5:40 p.m.: criminal damaging. Michael Jenkins, 49, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging/endangering.

-5:24 p.m.: warrant. David West, 42, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:40 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile offender, 15, was charged with unruly juvenile offenses.

Crashes

– Morgan Clark, 18, of Tipp City, was cited for right-of-way at intersections after striking another vehicle at the intersection of Orr Street and South Street at 9:11 p.m. on May 27.

Clark failed to see the other vehicle and struck the rear end.

The other vehicle was operated by Chance Barnhart, 47, of Newberry Township. Kristi Barnhart, 42, of Newberry Township, was also in the vehicle.

– Jordan Beard, 35, of Piqua, was cited for driving in marked lanes after striking another vehicle after attempting to turn right in a left turn lane at 2:52 p.m. on May 27.

The vehicles were stopped at a red light on Wood Street at the intersection with South Main Street. Beard’s vehicle was in the left turn lane while the other vehicle was in the right lane. Once the light turned green, Beard proceeded to make a right turn striking the other vehicle.

The other vehicle was operated by Tasha Detrick, 33, of Piqua. A minor was in the vehicle with Detrick.

– Eli Gerling, 22, of Piqua, was cited for assured clear distance ahead after reportedly rear-ending another vehicle that was stopping for a traffic light on East Water Street at the intersection with North Main Street at 10:06 a.m. on May 27.

The other vehicle was operated by Katelyn Niswonger, 30, of Newberry Township.

– Roberta McElhinney, 66, of Chino Valley, AZ, was cited for right-of-way at intersections after turning right onto Scot Drive from US 36 and striking another vehicle turning left onto Scot Drive from US 36. This occurred at 2:12 p.m. on May 26.

The other vehicle was operated Robert Swartz, 40, of Piqua. Swartz allegedly had a green arrow to turn left.

– Brandon Short, 32, of Green Fork, IN, was cited for assured clear distance ahead after reportedly rear-ending another vehicle that was stopping for a traffic light on East Ash Street at the intersection with Kienle Drive at 2:06 p.m. on May 26.

The other vehicle was operated by Alyssa Bennett, 23, of Minster.

– Joseph Seeley, 35, of Piqua, was cited for assured clear distance ahead after accelerating after stopping for a traffic light on South Main Street which resulted in Seeley rear-ending another vehicle in front of him that remained stationary. This occurred on May 23 at 3:24 p.m.

The other vehicle was operated by Courtney Feltz, 26, of Versailles.

Noah Stroop, 23, of Sidney, was also in the vehicle with Seeley.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.