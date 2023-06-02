THS senior wins Red Cord Graduate Award

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe High School senior Delaney DeCamp is among five area seniors who dedicated themselves to donating blood during their high school years and have each won a $1,000 Red Cord Honor Graduate Award from Community Blood Center for their continued education and career building.

The CBC Red Cord program honors high school seniors who have registered to donate three or more times during their high school years. CBC expanded the program in the 2022-2023 school year to include a drawing among all Red Cord recipients to win five $1,000 education awards.

Tippecanoe’s DeCamp took up golf as a junior and a year later helped the girls’ team reach the State Sectional Tournament.

“I started hitting the ball and it kind of came easy to me,” said Delaney. “We made it to sectionals. Kind of unexpected for us.”

Giving blood also seemed natural to Delany. She donated at community blood drives in Troy and Tipp City before completing her Red Cord at the Tippecanoe blood drive.

“My grandpa donates blood as much as he can,” she said. “It kind of runs in the family. So, I started my junior year. I thought, I like doing this, so I kept doing it more.”

Delaney will spend the summer working at the Castle Hill Golf Course in Vandalia before starting school at Wright State University in the fall to study nursing.

“I like to help people,” she said, “Just giving what I can to the community.”

