TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society is sponsoring “An Evening With Ron Re’” on Monday, July 31.

The public is encouraged to sit back and relax and enjoy the evening as Ron Re shares his many experiences and stories. He was a Tipp City police officer for many years.

The event will be held in the large room in the basement of the Tipp City Public Library on Monday, July 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.