The Tom Daugherty Orchestra in 2015. Submitted photo | Tippecanoe Main Street

TIPP CITY — Downtown Tipp City’s August Community Night will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, at Second and Main Streets.

In it’s 31st season, the summer music series continues it’s tradition of providing quality entertainment free to the public, said a Tippecanoe Main Street press release.

This month features the Tippecanoe Community Band at 6 p.m. followed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers at 7:30 p.m.

Opening for the orchestra is the Tippecanoe Community Band. The band is in its 43rd year under the direction of Gail Ahmed. The first rehearsal was held in January of 1980 with seven members in attendance and the all-volunteer group has grown to 60 members ranging from 18 to 90+ years of age. Join the band as they “soar to new heights” through musical selections from the circus, flight, and other American favorites.

Every August, the Tom Daugherty Orchestra along with the swing dancers have made this night a tradition and highlight of the Community Night season. This tribute band, under local director Tom Pfrogner, features the original arrangements exactly as recorded of Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Frank Sinatra, and the Great American Songbook.

The Community Night tradition of bringing the community together through music is held the first Friday of each month June through September.

Bring your lawn chairs and friends. In case of inclement weather the concert will be cancelled. For more information call 937-667-3696.