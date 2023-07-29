TIPP CITY — Each year the Tipp City Garden Club recognizes a yard or garden in the area with the “Garden Award.” Dena Tiemeier’s garden at 219 N. Third St. was selected out of the six nominated.

Dena moved to Tipp City 12 years ago, and expanded her garden areas little by little over the years. Like many gardeners, she transplanted some of her favorite perennial starts from her mother’s garden. In early spring of 2023, she germinated dahlias seeds, planted the seedlings along the fence side of her garden, and they are beginning to bloom. She is delighted to watch the dazzling colors, sizes, and variety of forms appear.