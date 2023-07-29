Home Community Birthdays Happy 11th birthday, Audrey! CommunityBirthdays Happy 11th birthday, Audrey! By Staff Reports - July 29, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Audrey Grace Zimmerman Birthday: Aug. 1, 2012 Age: 11 Parents: Bill and Tricia Zimmerman, of Sidney Siblings: Leah and Zoe Grandparents: Bill and Deb Zimmerman, of Sidney; Jim and Connie Stammen, of Piqua Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Wise celebrates 100th birthday Happy 6th birthday, Audrey! Happy 8th birthday, Luke!