TROY — Honky tonkin’, Western swingin’, rockabilly Kyle Eldridge returns to Troy’s summer stage.

The fabulous Kentucky Cowhands will do a smooth mix of classic country and western, some red-hot rockabilly and some sophisticated mid-century Americana. Kyle is known for his flawless old-school guitar picking and his keen on-point originals. Invite your dancing partner to Prouty Plaza because Kyle Eldridge and the Kentucky Cowhands will be bringing those swinging upbeat rhythms.

This concert requires no reservations, but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great Trojan restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.