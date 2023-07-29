Police log

FRIDAY

-5:04 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

THURSDAY

-9:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Paul G. Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road.

-7:46 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-5:52 p.m.: driving without consent. Officers responded to a report of driving without consent in the 800 block of South Market Street.

-4:36 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Meadow Lane.

-4:21 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Denby Place.

-11:13 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dale’s Goodyear on West Main Street.

-10:41 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Rosecrest Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-11:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of McKaig Avenue.

-10:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of North Dorset Road.

-6:19 p.m.: driving under suspension. Thomas E. Fredericks, 60, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-5:20 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-5:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-4:18 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-12:56 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of East Main Street.

-12:00 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of South Cherry Street.

