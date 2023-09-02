Roeth

CASSTOWN — The September 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Ty Roeth.

He is a senior and fourth year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Mark and Paula Roeth, of Troy.

Roeth was selected because he had a very successful week at the Miami County Junior Fair. In the FFA Shop and Crop Building he took home three banners for his reserve shop project (a wooden flag), champion horticulture item (pumpkin) and reserve horticulture exhibit (sweet corn). Additionally, he showed thegrand champion junior and open show dairy beef feeder steer and was honored for his hard work and dedication to showing beef. His supervised agricultural experience includes raising and marketing beef.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.