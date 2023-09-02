Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

FRIDAY

-2:29 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Holly R. Dotson, 31, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

THURSDAY

-9:34 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of Covington Avenue.

-9:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Piqua Public Library on West High Street.

-8:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Wood Street.

-7:52 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Brentwood Avenue.

-2:18 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marathon on West Water Street.

-12:50 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Second Street.

-11:43 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Family Dollar on West High Street.

-9:39 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Brentwood Avenue.

-1:27 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street. Michael J. Burns, 40, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

WEDNESDAY

-10:46 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Gordon Street.

-6:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at 1 More on Wood Street.

-6:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on North Main Street.

-1:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Wood Street.

-11:39 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Wood Street.

-10:51 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft near the intersection of Jill Court and Seidel Parkway. A stop sign was reported stolen.

-10:00 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of Brentwood Avenue.

-8:49 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Garbry Road. Multiple vehicles were reportedly broken into overnight.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.