Boys Thursday Sports Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — What a difference a few days makes.

The Troy boys golf team followed a strong showing at Reid Park North Wednesday, with an impressive performance Thursday at Locust Hills.

Troy defeated Fairborn 148-218 to improve to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in the MVL.

Troy closes MVL play with a match with Piqua next week.

“This is our lowest match score in my 11 years,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We played the front nine of the Locust Course at Locust Hills, which is the site of the MVL tournament. It is hard to believe basically this same group shot a 357 at Reid Park on Saturday.

“The guys got progressively better this week and simply had an amazing round tonight.”

Mitchell Sargent was match medalist with a two-under par 34, birdieing two of the three par 5s.

“He continues to be so consistent for us,” Evilsizor said. “We don’t take for granted what he is doing this year. Mitchell (Sargent) is a talented golfer who is highly motivated, a great combination.”

Blake Sager carded a 37.

“Blake Sager played better than he has in over a month,” Evilsizor said. “Blake has been frustrated so it was nice for him to play the type of golf he is capable of playing.”

Van Davis had a career best 38.

“I can’t say enough about Van Davis,” Evilsizor said. “He has played at such a high level since being called up to varsity. I am so happy for him. He loves golf, works hard and his scores reflect that.”

Bryce Massingill carded 39, Jeffrey Smith had a 40 and Matthew Hempker added a 41.

“The biggest indicator of how we played tonight was the fact a 40 and 41 did not count,” Evilsizor said. “Golf is such a mental sport and confidence can come and go quickly. Shooting a low round like this proves to these guys that this group, right now, can still achieve all the goals we set before the season.

“Injuries may happen, but expectations stay the same.”

As the Trojans have proven.

Covington 170,

Miami East 186

ST. PARIS — The Covington boys golf team finished off a perfect regular season in the TRC with a win over Miami East Thursday.

Cameron Haines was match medalist with a 39 on the front nine of Lakeland Golf Course.

Other Bucc scores were Matt Dieperink 41, Bryson Hite 45, Brodie Manson 45, Sam Grabeman 47 and Connor Humphrey 49.

Miami East scores were Cameron Monnin 41, Keiden Pratt 45, Connor Apple 50, Owen Haak 50, Fletcher Harris 52 and Brady Antonides 53.

Milton-Union 182

Troy Christian 217

TROY — The Milton-Union golf team picked up a TRC win Thursday.

Colin Fogle was match medalist with 44.

Other Milton-Union scorers were Zach Lovin 45, Austin Hodkin 45 and Brian Wooddell 48.

Troy Christian scorers were Gabe Barhorst 51, Connor Tipton 53, Goldie Miller 56 and Harley Strayer 57.

SOCCER

Troy 3,

Xenia 1

XENIA — The Troy boys soccer team got a road win over Xenia.

Bradyn Dillow had two goals and Nathan Miller added one.

Christopher King and Jatden Roach had one assist each.

Sameule Westfall and Lucas Hickernell had two saves each.

Tippecanoe 8,

W. Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team won a home MVL game Thursday.

Carson King, Caleb Ranson and Ethan Turner had two goals each.

Dominic Neilson and Cameron Smith had one goal each.

Landon Haas had four assists and Dominic Mendiola added two assists.

Keegan Fowler and Grant Vonderheide had one assist each.

Michael Jergens had two saves in goal.

Butler 9,

Piqua 0

VANDALIA — The Piqua boys soccer team dropped a road game in MVL action.

Josh Heath had 20 saves in goal for Piqua.

Troy Christian 3,

Alter 1

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team got a home win Thursday.

Alex Free had two goals and one assist and Braden Chambers had one goal.

Marek Bollinger and Josiah Myers had one assist each.

Karter Denson had seven saves in goal.

Bethel 5,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — The Bethel boys soccer team got a TRC win Thursday night.

“This was a good win for us,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Coming off our big win Monday night, I was hoping we would be ready to play and we were. Lehman is an improved team, organized and working hard. But, we were able to control the midfield and then, the match.”

Ethan Tallmadge had two goals and one assist and David Kasimover had one goal and two assists.

Kason Etman had two goals and Kam Etmans had an assist.

Miami East 2,

Milton-Union 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team got a home win Thursday.

Luke Hamaker and Jakob Marker had one goal each.

Jack Hamaker had one assist and Devin Abshire had seven saves in goal.