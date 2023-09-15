Girls Thursday Sports Roundup

Troy’s Maddy Williams pounds a kill against Piqua Thursday night at the Trojan Activity Center. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Elizabeth Copsey hits the ball against Troy’s Josie Kleinhenz Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Julia Kimer sets the ball Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Abigail Kirk sets the ball Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Lauren Koesters passes the ball Thursday as Livia Luciano looks on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Sherry Sprowl tips the ball over the net Thursday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy volleyball team outlasted Piqua 25-16, 24-26, 25-20, 24-26, 15-8 Thursday in MVL action.

“We continue to put the work in and its showing on the court,” Piqua coach Jenni Huelskamp said. “It was great night of volleyball from both teams.”

For Piqua, Elizabeth Copsey had 18 digs and nine kills and Riley Baker had 11 digs and six kills.

Abigail Kirk had 11 assists.

Tippecanoe 3,

Butler 2

VANDALIA — In a showdown of MVL unbeatens, Tippecanoe volleyball got past Butler 17-25, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 15-13.

“Great match in a crazy electric environment,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Both teams undefeated and the fans supporting them. Loved how we came back after playing a below average first set, which unforced errors did not allow us to get going.

Despite having a big lead in the fourth set, we still stayed composed and closed it (in the fifth set). Lots of crazy non-routine plays, but we still stayed on task and came up with the win. Butler is a very solid team.”

Emily Aselage had 20 kills and 22 digs and Courtney Post had 19 kills and nine blocks.

Savannah Clawson had 10 kills and 36 digs and Bri Morris had seven kills.

Jenna Krimm had six blocks and 35 assists, Lexi luginbuhl had four blocks and Eli McCormick had 23 assists.

Faith Siefring had 35 digs and Mara Sessions had 13 digs.

Bethel 3,

Miami East 0

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team got a big TRC win at home Thursday.

Karlee Plozay had 25 kills and six digs and Layla Moore added six kills.

Gabi McMahan had 21 assists and Claire Bailey had five aces and 11 digs.

For Miami East, Khalia Lawrence had 15 kills and five digs and Ava Prince had 18 assists and six digs.

Kylie Gentis had six digs and Camryn Apple and Whitni Enis had five digs each.

Covington 3,

Riverside 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team picked up a 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 win over Riverside in TRC action Thursday.

Addie Ventura had 26 assists and eight digs and Taylor Kirker had eight digs.

Carlie Besecker had 16 kills and 12 blocks and Kearsten Wiggins and Ramse Vanderhorst had 11 digs each.

Jayda McClure had 10 digs.

Newton 3,

Miss. Valley 0

UNION CITY — The Newton volleyball team picked up a 25-21, 26-24, 25-14 win in WOAC action Thursday.

Kylie Velkoff had 15 assists and four aces and Makenna Kesling added 10 assists.

Sienna Montgomery had 13 kills, Bella Hall had nine kills and Olivia Rapp had six kills.

Hannah Williams had seven digs and Ava Rapp had five digs.

GOLF

Tippecanoe 189,

Milton-Union 232

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team picked up a win at Cassel Hills.

Olivia Kruesch was medalist with 39.

Other Tippecanoe scores were Ella Berning 46, Ava Hanrahan 49, Lily Hercilla 55 and Madison Hyder 64.

SOCCER

Tippecanoe 10,

W. Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to an easy win Thursday.

Sam Wall had one goal and two assists and Chelsea Dettwiller, Brooke Shafter and Abby Unger all had one goal and one assist.

Lehman 2,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team got a road win Thursday.

Newton 5,

Yellow Springs 0

PLESANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team got a home win Thursday.

Reese Hess had two goals and Brilie and Brooke Hines had one goal and one assist each.

Gwen Holbrook added one goal, while Ally Moore, Kinzie Peters and Meg Yoder had one assist each.

Breanna Ingle had the shutout in goal.

TENNIS

Miamisburg 3,

Troy 2

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team dropped a close match Thursday.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi lost to Sophie Jovanov 6-3, 6-0; Nina Short lost to Grace Sundermann 6-4, 6-2 and Catharine Logan lost to Jada Harbut 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull defeated Fedora Bodkin and Ashika Desai 6-3, 6-4 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West defeated Siya Shah and Diya Shah 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe 5,

Sidney 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team cruised to an easy MVL win Thursday.

In singles, Nicki Bauer won 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Waibel won 6-0, 6-0 and Mia Tobias won 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Riya Patel and Morgan Collins won 6-0, 6-1 and Kara Snipes and Amelia Staub won 6-0, 6-0.