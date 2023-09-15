WACO celebrations begin!

Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall, left, speaks at the WACO Air Museum & Learning Center 100 anniversary ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 15, after Troy Mayor Robin Oda, center, had just read a proclamation that will celebrate Sept. 15 as WACO’s day annually in the city of Troy while WACO’s Executive Director Nancy Royer, right, and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce members and others associated with WACO listens. Weekend celebrations go through Sunday, Sept. 17, with the largest annual WACO Fly-In event ever held at the museum and airfield located on South County Road 25A.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today