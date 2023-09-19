TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education has issued a notice of two upcoming special meetings and a meeting location change.

Following are the three notices for the Tipp City Board of Education:

• A special meeting notice for a meeting to be held Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Board of Education office.

• A special meeting notice for a meeting to be held Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. at LT Ball.

• A location change for the regular meeting to be held Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. The meeting will now be held at LT Ball.