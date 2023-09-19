TROY — Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library for TMCPL After Dark: Cosplay on Friday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be pizza, snacks, and activities just for you, said a press release from the library. This event it for teens in 6-12 grade.

Registration is required. Reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal .

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.