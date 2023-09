TROY — The Goonies will be the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s monthly movie for October.

The movie will show on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. PG movie was released in 1985 and will play for 1 hour and 54 min; come watch and enjoy some popcorn! It is intended for teens in grades 6-12. No registration is required.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.