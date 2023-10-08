Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today Quarterback Ty Warner, 5, hands off to running back Jericho Burns, 1 Amanda Prior for Miami Valley Today The Indians’ defense, including, Rayshawn Garrett, 7, Owen Shawler, 6, Drake Owen, 11, and Ky Warner, 5, makes a stop against Xenia. Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today Piqua’s offensive line protects the Indian backfield during Friday’s game against Xenia. From left to right are Parker James, 71, Carson Marrs, 45, and Tony Gardener, 70.

PIQUA — The Piqua football team rallied in the second half for a 17-7 win over Xenia in MVL action.

The Indians, 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the MVL, will play at Sidney in the “Battered Helmet” game Friday night.

Piqua had a touchdown called back in the opening half and settled for a 32-yard Josh Heath field goal to trail 7-3 at the break.

On Piqua’s first drive of the second half, punter Hayden Barker pinned Xenia back on its own nine-yard line.

The Indians took advantage.

Owen Shawler tipped a Xenia pass and John Hess picked it off at the Xenia 13 and returned it to the nine.

Quarterback Ky Warner would run it in from one-yard out on four down and Heath booted the PAT to make it 10-7.

Piqua put a drive together on its next possession.

Warner had some big runs, none bigger than a fourth-and-five from the Xenia 18.

He appeared trapped in the backfield, scrambled free and dived for the first down on the 12-yard line.

Warner would run it in on fourth-and-goal from the three yard line and Heath’s kick made it 17-7.

Piqua threw only one pass in the game.

Jericho Burns had 85 yards on 17 carries and Warner had 81 yards on 23 carries.

Zaydyn Allen led the defense with 13 tackles.

Shawler added nine tackles and Hess had six tackles.

Tippecanoe 42,

W. Carrollton 6

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team maintained a share of first place in the MVL with a win at Tipp City Park Friday night.

Tipp, 6-2 overall and 6-1 in the MVL, will play at Stebbins Thursday night.

Peyton Schultz completed 10 of 19 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson Davis had four catches for 48 yards and Evan Liette, Cael Liette and Maddox Sivon caught touchdown passes.

Kade Teel kicked and CJ Bailey each kicked three PATs.

Lucas Merry and Cael Liette intercepted passes and Ben Bledsoe forced a fumble.

Cael Liette led the defense with 12 tackles, Gavin Newburg had eight tackles and Collin Isaac had seven tackles.

Milton-Union 34,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — The Milton-Union football team maintained a share of the TRC lead with Riverside with a road win Friday night.

The Bulldogs, 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the TRC, have a 19-0 record in conference play since the return of the league three years ago.

They will host Northridge Friday night, before traveling to Riverside in two weeks for a big finale.

Bethel, 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the TRC, will host Miami East Friday night.

Lehman Catholic 50,

Covington 6

COVINGTON — Lehman quarterback Donovan O’Leary had another big game for the Cavaliers Friday night at Smith Field.

Lehman, 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the TRC, will play at Troy Christian Friday night.

Covington, 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the TRC, will host Riverside.

O’Leary threw three touchdown passes, ran for three touchdowns and made a tackle for a safety.

There was an O’Leary connection when he threw a 21-yard TD pass to Evan O’Leary. He also threw TD passes to Turner Lachey and Seth Knapke.

He had TD runs of 62, 9 and 1 yards and Da’Ron Pride ran four yards for a score.

Daniel Carlisle kicked six PATs.

For Covington, Landin Cassel ran for a touchdown.

Cassel was 6-for-20 passing for 83 yards and Day’Lynn Garrett caught two passes for 56 yards.

Garrett Leistner had eight tackles for the Covington defense, Trenton Havenar had six tackles and a forced fumble and Jordan Miller had six tackles.

Riverside 30,

Miami East 0

DEGRAFF — The Miami East football team suffered a road loss Friday in TRC action.

East, 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the TRC, will play at Bethel Friday night.

KJ Gustin was 6-for-14 passing for 54 yards for East.

Lincoln Littlejohn caught two passes for 26 yards and Aaron Mills had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Luke Bowsher had 20 tackles and Mills had 17 tackles.

Northridge 40,

Troy Christian 7

DAYTON — The Troy Christian football team lost a road game in TRC action Friday night.

The Eagles, 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the TRC, will host Lehman Catholic Friday night.

TV South 41,

Bradford 8

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team dropped a home game Friday night.

The Railroaders, 4-3, will play at Tri-Village Friday night.

Trey Schmelzer caught a 40-yard TD pass from Owen Canan to get Bradford within 13-8 in the opening quarter after Tucker Miller ran for the PAT. But, Twin Valley South would scored the final 28 points.

Canan was 13 of 25 passing for 154 yards.

Hudson Hill caught eight passes for 69 yards and Schmelzer caught two for 51 yards.

Dylan Haught and Connor Maxson both had nine tackles and Chris Smith had eight tackles and forced a fumble.