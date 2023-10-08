Troy football improves to 7-1 with 35-0 win over Stebbins

Troy’s Cam’ron Couch crushes Stebbins’ Lavell Lyles in the backfield Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy quarterback Aiden Fitzpatrick dives for first down yardage Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy running back Jahari Ward runs through a tackle Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy defense set the tone early and the Trojans offense picked up momentum as the game went on in a 35-0 win over Stebbins Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans, 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the MVL, will travel to Fairborn Friday night, before closing the regular season by hosting Sidney.

Troy’s kickoff coveraged pinned Stebbins at the 5-yard line on the opening kickoff and on the first play from scrimmage, Cam’ron Couch broke through the line and greeted Indians running back Lavell Lyles almost before the took the handoff for a two-yard loss.

After a punt, Troy was unable to take advance of a short field.

But, two plays later it was Logan Ullery making another big play for the defense.

Stebbins had a second-and-15 from its own 18 and Ullery stepped in front of short pass at the Stebbins 20 and went into the end zone to get Troy on the board. Cameron Stoltz’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 8:30 remaining in the opening quarter.

On the first play following the kickoff, Kaden Zimmer would force a fumble and Troy would take over at the Stebbins 44.

On a fourth-and-five for the 39 yard line, Aiden Kirkpatrick rolled out and found Dakota Manson along the sideline. Manson made a juggling catch for a 15-yard gain to the 24.

Two plays later, on second and six from the 20, Manson caught a pass along the far sideline, ran through one tackle attempt and went all the way to end zone. Stoltz’s PAT kick made it 14-0 with 5:33 left in the quarter.

On its next possession, Troy would put together a 48-yard drive.

On a third and 10 from the 30, Kirkpatrick found Devin Strobel for a 17-yard gain, which led to a nine-yard TD run by Jahari Ward on the first play of the second quarter. Stoltz’s PAT kick made it 21-0.

Troy then put together 72-yard drive to close the half.

Fitzpatrick had a 12-yard run to convert a second-and-11 early in the drive.

A 12-yard run by Ward put the ball on the one-yard line and he scored on the next play.

Stoltz’s kick made it 28-0 with 27 seconds left in the half.

Troy almost added on to that with a safety.

On the first play following the kickoff, Stebbins shotgun snap sailed into the end zone.

Quarterback Devin McCormick picked the ball up and alertly threw an incompletion near a receiver as he was about to be sacked for a safety.

Troy’s final scored was a 55-yard drive to start the second half.

Ward caught a 21-yard pass from Kirkpatrick on the drive and finished it off with a 12-yard win. Stoltz’s kick made it 35-0.

Stebbins was held to minus 20 yards rushing for the game.

Zimmer forced two fumbles in the game and led the Trojans with six tackles.

Ward rushed for three TDs in the game and finished with 97 yards on 21 carries.

Manson led the receivers with four catches for 44 yards and Kirkpatrick completed seven of 14 for 94 yards.

