Weekend Boys Cross Country Roundup

HAMILTON — The Troy boys cross country team finished third at the Ross Invitational Saturday.

Troy’s top seven included Noah Zink, 9, 16:58.09; Chet Snyder, 12, 16:58.0; Ryan McChesney, 13, 17:10.0; Gavin Romberger, 22, 17:36.0; Ryan Gillig, 28, 17:57.0; Cooper Gambrell, 29, 17:57.0 and Zadok Reeves, 35, 18:10.0.

Anna Invitational

ANNA — Covington’s Asher Long ran away from the competition at the Anna Invitational Saturday.

Long won the race in 15:38.90.

Tippecanoe finished seventh.

The Red Devils top seven included Sam Stark, 27, 17:31.21; Ben Pierson, 42, 17:53.71; Eli Ramos, 44, 17:58.89; Connor Johnson, 51, 18:10.42; Nathan Kollmeyer, 61, 18:21.46; Adam Doviak, 18:42.99 and Ethan Harney, 96, 18:59.95.

Long led Covington to an 11-th place finish.

The rest of Covington’s top seven included Tanner Palsgrove, 58, 18:20.18; Chad Deaton, 64, 18:22.79; Caleb Ryman, 70, 18:25.81; Calub Hembree, 87, 18:44.60; Preston King, 90, 18:53.49 and Beck Wilson, 112, 19:18.52.

Bethel finished 12th.

The Bees top seven included Austin Hawkins, 24, 17:28.71; Kade Schwiekhardt, 47, 18:03.87; Bryce Schwiekhardt, 66, 18:23.49; Patrick Firstenberger, 73, 18:30.91; Laban Kumenda, 182, 21:04.2; Connor McGuire, 210, 21:50.77 and Caleb Wrobel, 218, 22:07.66.

Lehman finished 16th.

The Cavaliers top seven included Alex Goubeaux, 60, 18:21.04; Ethan Taylor, 80, 18:39.52; Brian Baumann, 85, 18:45.09; Adam Flood, 154, 20:10.78; Brennan Potts, 173, 20:38.56; Logan Linson, 192, 21:14.92 and Gus Schmiesing, 194, 21:76.43.

Running for Troy Christian were Landon Patel, 106, 19:05.91; Luke Ernst-Carr, 220, 22:08.98 and Noah Oiler, 259, 24:36.07.