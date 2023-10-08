Weekend Girls Cross Country Roundup

HAMILTON — The Troy girls cross country team finished third at the Ross Invitational Saturday.

Troy’s top seven included Ashley Kyle, 12, 20:36.0; Isabel Westerheide, 14, 20:47.0; Lily Zimmerman, 16, 20:51.0; Kiley Kitta, 21, 20:59.0; Fiona Battle, 26, 21:22.0; Kaylee Strayer, 32, 21:22.0 and Caroline Rohlfs, 33, 21:25.0.

Anna Invitational

ANNA — The Covington girls cross country team finished seventh at the Anna Invitational Saturday.

Troy Christian was 12th, Lehman was 14th, Bethel was 16th and Tippecanoe was 17th.

Covington’s top seven included Johanna Welborn, 9, 20:17.83; Kassidy Turner, 40, 22:28.64; Lucy Welborn, 48, 22:56.11; Ella White, 62, 23:51.47; Bella Welch, 72, 24:16.21; Delaney Murphy, 81, 24:27.97 and Serenity Weaver, 87, 24:44.31.

Elisabeth Waltz led Troy Christian with an eighth-place finish in 20:09.23.

The rest of the Eagles top seven included Gwen Harris, 66, 23:55.86; Annie Twiss, 94, 25:04.45; Myah Romer, 95, 25:07.74; Norah Rocke, 99, 25:34.90; Annaliese Erdahl, 100, 25:35.06 and Lila Echemann, 105, 25:44.94.

Lehman finished 14th.

Cavalier runners included Madelyn Nelson, 47, 22:54.43; Anna Minneci, 74, 24:17.70; Margaret Schmiesing, 77, 24:23.58; Zippy Bezy, 107, 25:51.71; Noelle Reineke, 128, 26:52.98 and Amy Briggs, 160, 30:14.07.

Bethel finished 16th.

Bees runners included Natalie Sonnanstine, 53, 23:12.9; Eva Fry, 53, 23:15.0; Keira Mallet, 149, 28:42.9; Jewell Tyler, 173, 34:42.9 and Olivia Steinke-Ellis, 179, 39:25.2.

Tipp finished 17th.

Red Devil runners included Belle Stanford, 49, 23:06.0; Kerigan Brenner, 115, 26:08.54; Audrey Barga, 124, 26:44.73; Aubree Buehler, 132, 26:59.52; Tessaa Riehle, 126, 26:47.90; Genna Browarsky, 142, 28:12.97 and Kaitlyn Hartke, 157, 29:38.96.