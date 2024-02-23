The THS Music Department will present the spring musical “Mean Girls: The High School Version” in the Troy High School auditorium on Friday, March 1, Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3. Courtesy | Troy High School

TROY — The Troy High School Music Department will present the spring musical “Mean Girls: The High School Version” in the Troy High School auditorium on Friday, March 1, Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3.

““Mean Girls: High School Version” is a lively production that explores the chaotic world of high school social hierarchies and friendship dynamics,” Director Erik Strope said. “Set to catchy tunes and sharp humor, it follows the journey of a new student navigating the pitfalls of popularity, cliques, and self-discovery amidst teenage drama and comedy.”

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. The final show will also feature an American Sign Language interpreter for the hearing impaired.

Tickets are $10 for reserved seats or $8 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased in the Troy High School main office during school hours using cash or a check, or online by credit card through the website www.troymusical.ludus.com/splash.php.

Tickets will also be available at the door for all performances.

Over 70 Troy High School students are involved in the production, which also features a live pit orchestra. The show coincides with the theatrical release of the movie musical in January, Strope said, although the high school version is different from the Broadway version.

“For this show, each school receives the full Broadway script with a list of suggested edits that are pre-approved by the publisher,” he said. “It is up to the director to determine which edits are appropriate for their performance.”

“I worked hand-in-hand with administration when determining which edits to include in our production,” he said. “What was cut was mainly language; while this show does still contain adult language, we reduced it where we could.”

Sponsored by Mauk Cabinets by Design and other local businesses, the production will be performed in the Troy High School auditorium, located at 151 W. Staunton Rd.

More information can be found online at TroyMusical.Ludus.com, or on Facebook @THSMusical and Instagram @troyhsmusical.