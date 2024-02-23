Pleasant Hill VFW offers March weekend dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557, located at 7578 Fenner Road, will offer the following weekend dinners, available for dine-in or carry-out:

Friday, MARCH 1: Chicken Fry. Dinners include french fries and macaroni salad for $8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: Tenderloin Sandwiches. Choose from fried or grilled with homemade french fries for $10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: Fish Fry. Enjoy three pieces of fish, french fries, and baked beans for $10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16: Pork Chop Dinner with baked potato, corn, and applesauce for $12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23: T-Bone Steak dinner with baked potato, salad, and a dinner roll for $18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 29: Seafood Dinner. Includes choice of 3 pieces of fish for $10, 21 pieces of shrimp for $10, or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $11, or frog legs for $15. All are served with french fries and coleslaw from 6 to 7:30 p.m.