MC Commissioners OK rezoning of land

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved an amendment to rezone three acres of land from agricultural to residential during their Thursday, Feb. 22, meeting.

Joseph House, of Laura, requested permission to rezone a portion of his family’s property of Markley Road.

“We’re selling our mother and father’s property,” House said. “If any home were to be rebuilt, it would probably be a handful of years down the road.”

Jackson Bennett, planner for the department of development, said the Miami County Health Department approved this rezoning on Dec. 22, 2023.

“For the record, this was reviewed and approved by both the Planning Commission and Zoning Commission,” Bennett added.

The remaining 35.43 acres of the property will remain agricultural land.

In other business, the commissioners authorized and signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) as requested by Juvenile Court Fiscal Director Hannah Parshall with Partners in Hope Inc., to provide a parenting program for parents of youth referred by the court.

The program consists of eight weekly sessions, lasting two hours, to accommodate up to ten parents on a needed basis. The contract is effective from Feb. 1 through Dec. 31 at a cost not to exceed $5,000.

The commissioners also set a date of Tuesday, March 19, to receive bids for the Lost Creek-Shelby Road Bridge package. The county engineer determined the bridge should be replaced due to the deterioration of the concrete substructures and steel girders.