11th annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest set

PIQUA — The 11th annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sept. 22 and 23.

The Oktoberfest is held on the parish grounds, located at 218 S. Downing St., Piqua. The food to be featured includes cabbage roll dinners, on Friday; and BBQ chicken dinners, on Saturday; plus a variety of other festival foods.

There will be music, raffles, and games, too, said an announcement from St. Boniface Parish.

The festival’s hours will be Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4:30 to 11 p.m.

“Alle Eingeladen!”