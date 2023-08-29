Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:56 p.m.: drug paraphernalia. Deputies conducted a traffic stop of southbound Interstate 75 in Concord Township. The driver was cited for speed and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-6:06 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 3100 block of Dogwood Drive in Monroe Township.

-12:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report o fa disturbance/fight in the 5200 block of Rudy Road in Bethel Township.

-8:15 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Milcon Concrete on South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-8:05 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at West Central Juvenile Detention Facility on North County Road 25A.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.