15th Dayton Concours d’Elegance set Sept. 18

DAYTON — The vehicles of the Fabulous Fifties will be featured at the 15th Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park on Sunday, Sept. 18.

There will also be a special class for Marmon automobiles in conjunction with the annual Marmon Muster. The Concours, featuring 21 classes of vehicles, will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more general information, go online to daytonconcours.com.

General admission is $25 at the door or $20 in advance, $5 for children ages 3-17, children under 3 and members of Dayton History are free. Proceeds from the Concours go directly to the non-profit Dayton History, which operates Carillon Park. Live entertainment and a variety of local food and beverages are available. All exhibits at the park will be open.

The class winners will be presented at 3 p.m. For more information go to daytonconcours.com or call 937-293-2841