Piqua YMCA hosts Saturday Night Live event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Sept. 24 for youth in first through sixth grade. This will be a night filled with gym games, swimming and the Activity Center.

Check in begins at 5:15 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 937-773-9622.

Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. Registration is limited, so register early.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or [email protected]