1st annual Jeep Cruise-In set for Friday in downtown Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) will co-host its first Jeep cruise-in with Duck Duck Jeep-Ohio on Friday, June 9, from 5 to 9 p.m.

During the event, downtown Tipp City will be filled with Jeeps from across the Miami Valley. The event will also feature an event filled with free entertainment. Nashville recording artists Jennie Wynn and Ryan Mundy will perform outdoors during the event itself.

The fun will continue with an official DTCP AfterParty at the Tipp City Eagles, where local favorite Reflektion will entertain crowds from 9 p.m. to midnight, said a DTCP press release. A limited number of VIP packages are available to purchase. More information about VIP packages, which include everything from meet and greets to select viewing opportunities, can be found at https://downtowntippcity.org/vip-experience-june-9th-2023-ryan-mundy/.

A variety of food trucks will fill downtown for this event as well. These include Timeless Taco, Snow Show, Cumberland Kettle Corn, Freakin Rican Food Truck and Buckeye Burger.

Jeep-related vendors will be selling wares, and many merchants will stay open late to accommodate guests visiting for the event. It’s a perfect evening to stop in and explore all downtown Tipp City has to offer.

Raffle baskets, provided by merchants and vendors, will be given away during the event. Both cash and Venmo payments will be accepted for raffle ticket purchases, and all proceeds from the raffles will benefit both Tipp-Monroe Community Services Lunch on Us program and the Downtown Tipp City Partnership.

Special thanks are extended to this event’s many sponsors, including Platinum Sponsor Fox and Feather Trading Co. Additional sponsors and a complete list of updated event details are available at www.facebook.com/events/130839669988591.

Duck Duck Jeep Ohio, co-hosts for this event, is an online community of more than 23,000 Jeep enthusiasts throughout Ohio. The group was created by and is maintained by Shelly Tebbe.

Learn more about Duck Duck Jeep Ohio at www.facebook.com/groups/3274907029302715.

This event is presented by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership. The DTCP is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to enhance, preserve and promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal. It is an officially designated Main Street organization through Heritage Ohio and Main Street America. Learn more about the DTCP at www.downtowntippcity.org.