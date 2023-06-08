Miami Co. natives named to Miami University President’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Emily Couvillon, of Tipp City; Ethan Varner, of Troy; Makenzie Knore, of Bradford; Will Wolke, of Troy; Collin Moore, of Piqua; Katie Lord, of Troy; Zachary Wright, of Troy; Jillian Zuzolo, of Tipp City; and Haley Stanaford, of Troy.

