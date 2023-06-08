PJBSL concession stand gets a facelift

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

PIQUA — Piqua Junior Baseball & Softball League (PJBSL) players and their family and friends can now enjoy the newly renovated patio area of the league’s concession stand.

Wednesday evening, June 7, members of PJBSL, the city of Piqua and Friends of the Piqua Parks gathered for a short ceremony to open the newly renovated concession stand at PJBSL in the Pitsenbarger Sports Complex on South Street in Piqua.

“Before, it (the patio area) was little; I mean there was some shade there, but the poles were right down the middle. And last night we really got to expedience (the new patio area) with the rain and the games up here. The parents were like, ‘We love this!’” said Whitney Philpot, PJBSL president.

“This organization (PJBSL) does a great job with this league, and so it’s so great that we came together and did this. I’m telling you what, before this (patio area) was just little,” President Ruth A. Koon said.

The concession stand’s rehabilitation, which began during the fall of 2022, includes a new concrete pad for players and the public to sit under a new A-frame roof on newly placed picnic tables, and also enjoy new sidewalks around the stand and new paint on the concession stand and its adjacent garage. A metal roof is the final step to completing this project, and it is expected to be installed soon.

Friends of the Piqua Parks is a non profit organization, organized nine years ago, which aims to support the enhancement and development of the parks in the city of Piqua. Members include Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson, Koon, Jim Vetter, Russ Fashner, Don Smith and Edna Stiefel.

“Friends of the Piqua Parks’s mission is to support the city of Piqua with enhancement and the development of the parks. We want to help the city. We worked as partners on this project,” said Koon.

Pearson praised the improvements in the park located specifically in her ward.

“I live here and this is my ward. I represent all of Piqua, but this is in the second ward. This is my ward. I’m very proud of this project. The kids, it’s all about the kids,” Pearson said with a big smile.

Support was given and funds were raised and donated to complete this project from a number of sources including:

• Friends of the Piqua Parks;

• Piqua Community Foundation;

• Neils and Ruth Lundgard Foundation;

• PJBSL;

• Isaaiah Industries — metal roof;

• Hartzell Propeller and volunteer employees — donated and installed the roof structure;

• Brian Brothers Painting, Bill Toopes — painted the stand and garage;

• SRM Ready Mix — donated all of the concrete

• City of Piqua;

• Quint Creative Signs.