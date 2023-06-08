Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 11000 block of West US Route 36 in Newberry Township. Two individuals were charged with assault.

-6:51 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street. After investigation, it was found that two males assaulted the victim.

-4:34 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Panther Creek Reserve on Owens Road in Newton Township.

-4:29 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 6000 block of state Route 718 in Pleasant Hill. Someone had tried to claim unemployment benefits through the complainant’s workplace using their personal information.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.