2022 Dog Show

Obedience Class 1-Beginner Novice A

1 Kyle Calvert

Obedience Class 2- Beginner Novice B

1 Julianna Alexander

Obedience Class 3- Pre-Novice

1 Lillian Alexander

Obedience Class 4 Novice A

1 Lexie Williams

Obedience Class 5 – Novice B

1 Payten Nitschke

Obedience Class 6 – Graduate Novice A

1 Trinity Smith

Showmanship Class 14 – Junior Division A

1 Kyle Calvert

Showmanship Class 17 – Junior Division B

1 Junlianna Alexander

Showmanship Class 19 – Senior Division B

1 Trinity Smith

2 Lexie Williams

3 Lillian Alexander

4 Payten Nitschke

Dog Rally Class 20 – Rally Novice A

1 Kyle Calvert

Dog Rally Class 21 – Rally Novice B

1 Payten Nitschke

2 Julianna Alexander

Dog Rally Class 22 – Rally Intermediate A

1 Lexie Williams

Dog Rally Class 23 – Rally Intermediate B

1 Lillian Alexander

Dog Rally Class 24 – Rally Advanced A

1 Trinity Smith

