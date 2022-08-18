2022 Dog Show

Obedience Class 1-Beginner Novice A
1 Kyle Calvert
Obedience Class 2- Beginner Novice B
1 Julianna Alexander
Obedience Class 3- Pre-Novice
1 Lillian Alexander
Obedience Class 4 Novice A
1 Lexie Williams
Obedience Class 5 – Novice B
1 Payten Nitschke
Obedience Class 6 – Graduate Novice A
1 Trinity Smith
Showmanship Class 14 – Junior Division A
1 Kyle Calvert
Showmanship Class 17 – Junior Division B
1 Junlianna Alexander
Showmanship Class 19 – Senior Division B
1 Trinity Smith
2 Lexie Williams
3 Lillian Alexander
4 Payten Nitschke
Dog Rally Class 20 – Rally Novice A
1 Kyle Calvert
Dog Rally Class 21 – Rally Novice B
1 Payten Nitschke
2 Julianna Alexander
Dog Rally Class 22 – Rally Intermediate A
1 Lexie Williams
Dog Rally Class 23 – Rally Intermediate B
1 Lillian Alexander
Dog Rally Class 24 – Rally Advanced A
1 Trinity Smith