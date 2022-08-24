2022 Market Ducks show results

By
Staff Reports
-

Class 1 – Lightweights

First: Hunter McMillion

Second: Lane Grube

Third: Brent Hartzell

Fourth: Trenton Butts

Fifth: Logan Butts

Sixth: Jozlynn Butts

Seventh: Hunter McMillion

Eighth: Sterling Starry

Ninth: John Starry

10th: Sterling Starry

11th: Brent Hartzell

Class 2

First: Anderson Shuman

Second: Leah Williams

Third: Gabryelle Lammers

Fourth: Grace Davis

Fifth: Natalie Gratz

Sixth: Gabryelle Lammers

Seventh: John Starry

Eighth: Natalie Gratz

Class 3

First: Lauryn Lammers

Second: Anderson Shuman

Third: Eli Lammers

Fourth: Eli Lammers

Fifth: Lauryn Lammers

Sixth: Kylie Turner

Seventh: Leah Williams

Eighth: Grace Davis

Class 4

First: Madelyn Batdorf

Second: Kylie Turner

Third: Natalie Parke

Fourth: Natalie Parke

Fifth: Garrett L.W. Petry

Sixth: Shelby Petry

Seventh: Garrett L.W. Petry

Class 5

First: Madelyn Batdorf

Second: Erica Pratt

Third: Erica Pratt

Fourth: Shelby Petry

Grand Champion Market Duck: Madelyn Batdorf

Reserve Grand Champion Market Duck: Madelyn Batdorf

