2022 Market Ducks show results

Class 1 – Lightweights
First: Hunter McMillion
Second: Lane Grube
Third: Brent Hartzell
Fourth: Trenton Butts
Fifth: Logan Butts
Sixth: Jozlynn Butts
Seventh: Hunter McMillion
Eighth: Sterling Starry
Ninth: John Starry
10th: Sterling Starry
11th: Brent Hartzell
Class 2
First: Anderson Shuman
Second: Leah Williams
Third: Gabryelle Lammers
Fourth: Grace Davis
Fifth: Natalie Gratz
Sixth: Gabryelle Lammers
Seventh: John Starry
Eighth: Natalie Gratz
Class 3
First: Lauryn Lammers
Second: Anderson Shuman
Third: Eli Lammers
Fourth: Eli Lammers
Fifth: Lauryn Lammers
Sixth: Kylie Turner
Seventh: Leah Williams
Eighth: Grace Davis
Class 4
First: Madelyn Batdorf
Second: Kylie Turner
Third: Natalie Parke
Fourth: Natalie Parke
Fifth: Garrett L.W. Petry
Sixth: Shelby Petry
Seventh: Garrett L.W. Petry
Class 5
First: Madelyn Batdorf
Second: Erica Pratt
Third: Erica Pratt
Fourth: Shelby Petry
Grand Champion Market Duck: Madelyn Batdorf
Reserve Grand Champion Market Duck: Madelyn Batdorf