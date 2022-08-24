2022 Single Fryer Show results

By
Staff Reports
-

Class 1

First: Amelia Osting

Second: Megan Gilliland

Third: Grant Eidemiller

Fourth: Payten Nitschke

Fifth: Korrah Patton

Class 2

First: Abigail Kadel

Second: Conner Ridge

Third: Hailey Whitacre

Fourth: Addyson Bechtel

Fifth: Braylon Ridge

Class 3

First: Levi Robinson

Second: Samantha Williams

Third: Isabel Eichhorn

Fourth: Addison Fine

Fifth: Brian Wick

Class 4

First: Garrett Fine

Second: Jacqueline Kadel

Third: Alexa Coffey

Fourth: Brady Kadel

Fifth: Kila Stephan

Class 5

First: Colin Tackett

Second: Kori Moore

Third: Parker Christman

Fourth: Owen Heilman

Fifth: Ian Coffey

Grand Champion: Colin Tackett

Reserve Grand Champion: Kori Moore

Third Overall: Garrett Fine

Fourth Overall: Parker Christman

Fifth Overall: Owen Heilman

