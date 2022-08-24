2022 Single Fryer Show results

Class 1
First: Amelia Osting
Second: Megan Gilliland
Third: Grant Eidemiller
Fourth: Payten Nitschke
Fifth: Korrah Patton
Class 2
First: Abigail Kadel
Second: Conner Ridge
Third: Hailey Whitacre
Fourth: Addyson Bechtel
Fifth: Braylon Ridge
Class 3
First: Levi Robinson
Second: Samantha Williams
Third: Isabel Eichhorn
Fourth: Addison Fine
Fifth: Brian Wick
Class 4
First: Garrett Fine
Second: Jacqueline Kadel
Third: Alexa Coffey
Fourth: Brady Kadel
Fifth: Kila Stephan
Class 5
First: Colin Tackett
Second: Kori Moore
Third: Parker Christman
Fourth: Owen Heilman
Fifth: Ian Coffey
Grand Champion: Colin Tackett
Reserve Grand Champion: Kori Moore
Third Overall: Garrett Fine
Fourth Overall: Parker Christman
Fifth Overall: Owen Heilman