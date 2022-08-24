2022 Pen of 3 Fryers show results

Class 1

First: Cheyenne Jones

Class 2

First: Megan Gilliland

Second: Rachael Morris

Third: Abigail Williams

Fourth: Amelia Osting

Fifth: Grant Eidemiller

Class 3

First: Levi Robinson

Second: Samantha Williams

Third: Landon Heilman

Fourth: Karson Bechtel

Fifth: Andrew Miller

Class 4

First: Parker Christman

Second: Kila Stephan

Third: Jacqueline Kadel

Fourth: Matthew Osting

Fifth: Isabel Eichhorn

Class 5

First: Colin Tackett

Second: Kara Stephan

Third: Owen Heilman

Fourth: Ian Coffey

Fifth: Alexa Coffey

Class 6

First: Preston Christman

Grand Champion: Colin Tackett

Reserve Champion: Kara Stephan

Third Overall: Owen Heilman

Fourth Overall: Parker Christman

Fifth Overall: Ian Coffey

