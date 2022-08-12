2022 Miami County Fair events and shows

TROY – The Miami County Fair begins Aug. 12 and runs until Aug. 18 and will be packed full of activities and fun. Opening ceremonies will begin at noon on Aug. 12 at the Entertainment Tent. During the opening ceremonies, the Fair Royalty will be crowned.

The Jessup Amusement Rides open and run from 5 to 10 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 12. The amusement rides will be open daily from 1 to 5 p.m. and then 6 to 10 p.m.

From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 12, there will be a Rolling Stone Rodeo available at the Stadium. Admission to the rodeo is $10/person.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the stadium will be the tractor pulls. Stadium admission is $10 and a pit pass is $20.

Sunday, Aug. 14 will be Veterans and First Responders Day which allows for two free tickets for a veteran or first responder to enter with their spouse. Also on Sunday, Aug. 14 is the Miami County Kids Livestock Scramble. From 2 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 will be the Miami County Fair Veterans Ceremony “Honoring Yesterday and Today, Preparing for Tomorrow” at the stadium. That evening at 8 p.m. at the stadium there will be the Nashville Crush In Concert.

Monday, Aug. 15 is Kids Day which allows for one parent to be admitted free with one child under the age of 10. There will also be kids’ activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 1 p.m. at the stadium will be the Kiddie Tractor pull.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the stadium racetrack is the Harness Racing.

Wednesday, Aug. 17 is Senior Citizens Day which allows individuals 65 years or older to be admitted free of charge. Also on Aug. 17 is the Jr. Fair King or Queen of the Ring – Showmanship Competition which will be held at the Goat Barn Show Arena. The Smash It Demolition Derby will be at 7 p.m. at the stadium with a $10 stadium admission. The evening will end will the Junior Fair Dance at the Pence Pavilion.

The final day of the fair is Aug. 18 and will feature KOI Dragracing at the stadium at 7 p.m. which includes a $10 stadium admission.

Below is the list of various shows available daily:

Aug. 12

• Open Class Breeding Gilt Show – 4 p.m. at the Swine Show Arena

Aug. 13

• Jr. Fair Dog Show – 9 a.m. at the Dog Show Arena

• Jr. Fair Fancy Poultry Show – 9 a.m. at the Poultry Barn

• Jr. Fair Goat Show – 9 a.m. at Goat Barn Show Arena which will be followed by the Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship

• Jr. Fair Rabbit Show – 9 a.m. at the Rabbit Barn

• Open Class Swine Peewee and Adult Showmanship – 10 a.m. at the Swine Show Arena which will be followed by the Miami County Swine Born and Raised Gilt Show

• Open Class Market Beef Show – Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Cattle Show Barn which will be followed by the Miami County Born and Raised Beef Show

Aug. 14

• Miami County Fair Open Horse Show – 9 a.m. at the Horse Arena

• Jr. Fair Poultry Show – 9 a.m. at the Poultry Barn which will be followed by the Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship

• Open Class Sheep Breeding Show – 9 a.m. at the Sheep Show Arena

• Rabbit Junior Open Show – 9 a.m. at the Rabbit Barn

• Open Class Beef Breeding Show – 12 p.m. at the Cattle Show Arena which will be followed by the Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship which will then be followed by the Miami County Born and Raised Beef Breeding Show

Aug. 15

• Jr. Fair Horse Western Show – 9 a.m. at the Horse Arena

• Jr. Fair Market Lamb Show – 9 a.m. at the Sheep Show Arena which is followed by the Jr. Fair Sheep Breeding Show

• Jr. Fair Swine Showmanship – 11 a.m. at the Swine Show Arena

• Jr. Fair Beef Shows – 4 p.m. at the Cattle Show Arena

• Jr. Fair Market Steer and Heifer Show – 7 p.m. at the Cattle Show Arena

Aug. 16

• Jr. Fair Horse English Show – 9 a.m. at the Horse Arena

• Jr. Fair Market Chicken Show – 9 a.m. at the Poultry Barn

• Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship – 9 a.m. at the Sheep Show Arena which will be followed by the Miami County Born and Raised Sheep Show which will then be followed by the Open Sheep Peewee and Adult Showmanship

• Jr. Fair Dairy Cattle Show – 10 a.m. at the Cattle Show Arena which will be followed by the Jr. Fair Dairy Junior and Peewee Showmanship

• Open Class Dairy Cattle Show – 10 a.m. at the Cattle Show Ring

• Jr. Fair Market Barrow Show – 3 p.m. at the Swine Show Arena

• Jr. Fair Cavy Show – 5 p.m. at the Rabbit Barn which will be followed by the Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship

• Miami County Goat Born and Raised Goat Show – 6 p.m. at the Goat Barn Show Arena

Aug. 17

• Jr. Fair Single Run Horse Show – 9 a.m. at the Horse Arena

• Miami County Swine Born and Raised Barrow Show – 10 a.m. at the Swine Show Arena

For more information on shows and events, contact the Miami County Fairgrounds Administration Office at 937-335-7492.