Troy freshman Sargent cards 33 at Miami Shores; Lady Trojan netters sweep Fairmont

TROY — Troy freshman boys golfer Mitchell Sargent continues to impress.

After shooting a 3-over par 75 at the Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills Wednesday, Sargent torched the front nine of Miami Shores Thursday with a three-under par 33 in an MVL win over Greenville Thursday.

He led the Trojans to a 164-190 win in the MVL opener.

“The kid is amazing,” Troy boys golf coach Mark Evilsizor said. “I have been coach here 10 years and that is the lowest nine hole score we have had in that 10. One of the things I told the other kids is it is amazing, but we have to get him some help. We can’t count on him shooting that low every time.”

After a par on one, Sargent caught fire.

“At one point, he birdied two, three, five and six,” Evilsizor said. “He has had an amazing week.”

Other Troy scores were Luke Huber 43, Bryce Massingill 44, Brayden Schwartz 44, Zane Huelsman 46 and Casey Beckner 50.

GIRLS TENNIS

Troy 5,

Fairmont 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team improved to 3-0 with a 5-0 win over Fairmont Thursday,

In singles, Nina Short defeated Maddie Watkins 6-4, 6-1; Josie Romick defeated Katie Drake 6-1, 6-2 and Elizabeth Niemi defeated Maggie Ellis 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Audrey Lundgren and Lucy Bruzzesse 6-0, 6-2 and Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull defeated Izzy Turner and Cora Fiscus 6-9, 6-0.