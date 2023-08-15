2023 Miami County Fair royalty crowned

Kaden Merz, 18, of Bethel, left, was named Fair King and Arianna Vannus, 18, of Pleasant Hill, was crowned Fair Queen, Friday morning, Aug. 11, during the opening of the 2023 Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — Miami County 2023 Fair royalty was crowned Friday morning, Aug. 11, during the opening of the fair. Arianna Vannus, 18, of Pleasant Hill, was crowned Fair Queen, and Kaden Merz, 18, of Bethel, was named Fair King.

Both Vannus, daughter of Harry and Mary Vannus, and Merz, son of Jessica and Nathan Merz, were surprised to hear their names called. Vannus and Merz were also both tapped as the Female and Male 2023 Outstanding 4-Her of the Year.

“I was shocked. It was very exciting. I am very good friends with the first and second runners up, so when I heard their names called before mine, I thought for sure that I wasn’t going to get it. So, when my name was called I was very shocked,” said Vannus.

“It was pretty exciting,” Mertz said of being crowned king, and said this is only his second time competing, so he was surprised to realize he won.

Before the new fair queen was crowned, Kila Stephan, 2022 Fair Queen, spoke and thanked numerous people for help during her tenure as queen. Fair President Michelle Green said it was an honor to watch Stephan and thanked her for representing Miami County over the last year. She asked the 2022 members of the Fair Court who were present to step forward and pass their crowns to the incoming court and any members of previous courts in the audience to stand.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-OH, who was present and announced Vannus’ name, noted that he had never had the honor of announcing any queen before.

The remaining 2023 Miami County Fair Court includes:

• The First Runner Up for Fair Queen is Chloe Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, daughter of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger.

• The Second Runner Up for Fair Queen is Shelby Van Den Bosch.

• The 2023 Miami County Fair Princess is Clara Black.

• The 2023 Miami County Fair Little Miss is Lydia Langston.

• The 2023 Miami County Fair Prince is Ethan Barnett, 11, son of Jessica and Nathan Merz, of Bethel, and he is also the son of Dan Barnett.

• The 2023 Miami County Fair Little Mister is Bentley Barnett, 8, son of Jessica and Nathan Merz, of Bethel, and he is also the son of Dan Barnett.

Mom Jessica Mertz said she was very shocked and excited about all of her boys being named 2023 Fair King, Prince and Little Mister.