First Financial launches local cleaning supplies drive

TROY — First Financial Bank is working to make it easy for all community members have a safe and clean home by launching a local cleaning supplies drive at its financial center in Troy, at 635 S. Market St. Unopened and unexpired cleaning supplies can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from August 21 – September 1.

“First Financial has always recognized the importance that housing plays on our overall well-being, and we are excited to be working collaboratively with our communities to ensure that after our neighbors get into their dream home, they can keep it just as beautiful as it was on move-in day,” chief corporate responsibility officer Roddell McCullough said.

After the cleaning supplies drive concludes on Friday, September 1, all donations will be delivered to local organizations selected by associates at each financial center.

All First Financial locations throughout its four-state footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois will participate. An interactive list of financial centers is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

This cleaning supplies drive builds upon a series of recent community-building initiatives from First Financial. In two recent campaigns, First Financial, associates and community members collected more than 7,600 food items and more than 20,000 books, all shared with local organizations for distribution to the community.

