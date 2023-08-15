Troy Council plans hearing on proposed amendments

TROY — On Monday, August 21, at 7:00 p.m., the Council of the City of Troy, Ohio, will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to various sections of the Zoning Code, Chapter 11 of the Codified Ordinances of the city of Troy, Ohio, related to manufacturing training facility, self-storage facility, and solar energy systems.

The text of the proposed regulations may be reviewed at the Office of the Clerk of Council, second floor, City Hall, 100 S. Market Street.

Troy City Council meets in Council Chambers, second floor, City Hall, 100 S. Market Street, Troy, Ohio.

The Troy Planning Commission has recommended that the proposed Zoning Code amendments be approved.