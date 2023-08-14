Tippecanoe wins Troy Invitational; Voisard, Sargent shoot 72

Tippecanoe’s Eli Voisard rolls in a birdie putt on the fifth green on his way to shooting a 72 at the Troy Invitational Monday at Troy Country Club. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Mitchell Sargent chips on to the third green on his way to a 72 Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Bryson Hite watches his approach shot to the third green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Richard Price chips on to the fifth green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Goldie Miller hits her approach shot on the first hole Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — It is an an event local golf teams look forward to every year.

And Monday was no exception.

The Troy Country Club was the scene for the Troy Invitational, with Tippecanoe boys coming away with the team title in impressive fashion and Tipp junior Eli Voisard and Troy sophomore Mitchell Sargent battling it out for medalist honors.

“They do a great job out here,” Troy boys golf coach Mark Evilsizor said. “They treat the kids great. They have the course in great tradition. Everyone looks forward to it. I am probably biased, but this is my favorite tournament of the year.”

Tippecanoe coach Aaron Jackson agreed.

“They do a great job and treat everybody great,” Jackson said. “We look forward to coming here every year.”

Tipp turned in an impressive 309 score despite third man Austin Siefring having to withdraw due to migraines.

“That is a great score,” Jackson said. “Especially, without having Austin (Siefring). The kids played really well.”

They were led by Voisard — who won a scorecard tiebreaker with Sargent after both players carded two-over par 72s.

“Eli (Voisard) was real solid,” Jackson said. “He kind of motivates and pushes the other guys.”

Voisard started on the fifth hole, rolling in a four-foot birdie putt and continued from there.

“I try not to think about it (being medalist) when I am out there playing,” he said. “I don’t think about it too much. I was hitting a lot of good iron shots and giving myself good looks (at birdie).”

Other Tipp scores were Max Gustavson 75, Will Riehle 79, Owen White 83 and Zack Riggle 85.

Butler finished second with 323, while Troy was third with 330.

“Those are the top three teams (in the MVL),” Evilsizor said. “We were disappointed with our score, but nobody gave it to Tipp. They earned it. That is a great score. That is the fourth best score ever in this tournament.”

Sargent, who led Troy, felt like he had something to prove this year.

“I felt like a layed an egg at this tournament last year,” Sargent said. “Of course, you always want to be medalist. I knew 71 was medalist last year, so when you get in that area you know you have a chance. It looks like I will lose a scorecard tiebreaker to Eli (Voisard).

“Hats off to him. He played great. You shoot even par on the back nine, you have earned it.”

Evilsizor said Sargent had one score lower in mind.

“I am pretty sure Mitchell (Sargent) wanted to get out school record here,” Evilsizor said. “Holden Scribner had a 71. Mitchell has two more years to get it. I would say there is a pretty good chance he will get it.”

Other Troy scores were Blake Seger 85, Casey Beckner 86, Isaac Burns 87, Hayden Frey 89 and Bryce Massingill 90.

“The bottom line is we didn’t give Mitchell (Sargent) any help today,” Evilsizor said. “The last two tournaments, we have too many guys playing bogey golf. You can’t win tournaments that way.”

Covington finished sixth with 342, winning a sixth man tiebreaker with Sidney.

Buccs scores were Matt Dieperink 79, Bryson Hite 85, Cameron Haines 87, Brodie Manson 91, Sam Grabeman 91 and Connor Humphrey 95.

Despite first man Richard Price having to withdraw with a back injury, Piqua finished 10th with a 361 total.

Indian scores were Hunter Steinke 82, Sabastian Karabinis 84, Aiden Applegate 96, Gabe Sloan 99 and Evan Clark 102.

Troy B finished 11th with a 366 score

Trojan scores were Van Davis 87, Matthew Hempker 89, Jeffrey Smith 95, Walter Mergler 95, Ethaan Nosker 102 and Holden Chesko 106,

Troy Christian finished 14th with a 388 score.

Eagle scores were Gabe Barhorst 90, Goldie Miller 94, Connor Tipton 100, Ben Knostman 104, Luke Harris 118 and Trevor Philips 122.

