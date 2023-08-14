Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-8:58 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1200 block of North Ridge Avenue.

-8:26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Staunton Commons on Staunton Commons Drive.

-6:36 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 75. Dominique M. Tatum, 36, of Toledo, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-6:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Arrow Drive.

-5:10 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-4:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2200 block of Girard Lane.

-1:53 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Heather Green West Apartments on Trade Square West.

-7:42 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of North Weston Road.

-5:33 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Royal inn on Brukner Drive. A male subject was arrested for assault.

-4:22 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Royal Inn on Brukner Drive. Stewart D. Hoover, 48, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

SATURDAY

-9:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of South Crawford Street.

-8:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street. Chet M. Young, 35, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-7:22 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2600 block of Fieldstone Court.

-5:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Chase A. Adams, 25, of Vandalia, and Kaden G. Stambaugh, 23, of Piqua, were charged with robbery.

-2:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Lowe’s on West Main Street.

-11:48 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1200 block of Golden Eagle Drive.

-9:48 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Davis Drive.

FRIDAY

-10:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-10:37 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2500 block of Glenmore Court. Mia J. Stoltz,48, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-9:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Walmart on West Main Street.

-5:22 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 600 block of Willow Creek Way.

-5:23 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of West Ross Street.

-4:22 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Royal Inn on Brukner Drive.

-2:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on South Dorset Road.

-7:19 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of South Dorset Road and Arthur Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.