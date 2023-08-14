Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
SUNDAY
-11:08 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Heritage Green on North Downing Street.
-10:23 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marathon on West Water Street.
-6:14 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Sandalwood Apartments on Kienle Drive.
-6:03 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Upway Drive.
-3:58 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar General on West Water Street.
-3:46 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief near the intersection of Experiment Farm Road and Farrington Road. Jordan M. Schneider, 24, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.
-1:57 p.m.: drug possession. Vincent F. Sowers, 31, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY
-3:45 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Covington Avenue.
-12:59 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 800 block of South Street,
-12:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/ fight at the Piqua Public Library.
-2:52 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Washington Commons on North McKinley Avenue. It was reported a male subject pulled a gun on another male subject; Claude Rambert III, 52, of Troy, was charged with aggravated menacing.
FRIDAY
-9:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Timothy E. Smith, 41, of Piqua, was charged with theft.
-5:44 p.m.: public indecency. Jordan A. Reedy, 34, of Piqua, was charged with public indecency, resisting arrest and failure to appear.
-11:02 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Saint Boniface Church on South Downing Street. Counterfeit money was found during bingo.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.