Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:32 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the south gate at the Miami County Fairgrounds on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. A group of juveniles was located fitting the description given; one juvenile was treated by paramedics and released. It was later advised the juvenile obtained a fractured neck from the incident. This case is pending further investigation; the names of the juveniles involved have not been released.

-12:18 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 4200 block of East state Route 41 in Elizabeth Township.

SATURDAY

-5:21 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2400 block of Troy-Sidney Road.

-9:24 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Chevrolet of Troy on South Market Street.south State Route 202 in Bethel Township

-4:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8900 block of south State Route 202 in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-11:08 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Tropical Smoothie Cafe on West Main Street.The driver was cited for DUI and marked lanes violations.

-4:10 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 4600 block of Worley Road in Monroe Township. A male subject was arrested for violating a civil stalking protection order.

-12:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Sunoco on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township. A semi trailer was reported stolen.

-10:14 a.m. theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive in Concord Township. A check was reported stolen from a mailbox.

-9:41 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Trimbach’s Body Shop on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.