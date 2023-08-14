Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-2:32 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the south gate at the Miami County Fairgrounds on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. A group of juveniles was located fitting the description given; one juvenile was treated by paramedics and released. It was later advised the juvenile obtained a fractured neck from the incident. This case is pending further investigation; the names of the juveniles involved have not been released.
-12:18 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 4200 block of East state Route 41 in Elizabeth Township.
SATURDAY
-5:21 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2400 block of Troy-Sidney Road.
-9:24 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Chevrolet of Troy on South Market Street.south State Route 202 in Bethel Township
-4:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8900 block of south State Route 202 in Bethel Township.
FRIDAY
-11:08 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Tropical Smoothie Cafe on West Main Street.The driver was cited for DUI and marked lanes violations.
-4:10 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 4600 block of Worley Road in Monroe Township. A male subject was arrested for violating a civil stalking protection order.
-12:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Sunoco on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township. A semi trailer was reported stolen.
-10:14 a.m. theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive in Concord Township. A check was reported stolen from a mailbox.
-9:41 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Trimbach’s Body Shop on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.