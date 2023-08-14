Troy fire escape inspections

TROY — The Troy Fire Department (TFD) is working to complete fire safety inspections across town, including the inspection of fire escapes, according to a city of Troy press release.

“As a proactive step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our community, we are reaching out to discuss the importance of conducting thorough fire safety inspections. Ensuring safe, useable escape routes is a major piece of TFD’s role in public safety,” the release said.

According to the Ohio Fire Code 1104.16.5.1, “Fire escape stairways and balconies shall be examined for structural adequacy and safety … by a registered design professional or others acceptable to the fire code official every five years, or as required by the fire code official.”

“The Fire Department is currently working in the downtown area. We respectfully ask businesses and property owners, particularly those with fire escapes, to open their doors for a visit from our local inspection team,” said the release.

Any questions can be directed to the Fire Department at 937-335-5678.