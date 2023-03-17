By Amantha Garpiel

TROY — The Troy Altrusa Club hosted their 28th annual Spelling Bee for Literacy spelling bee to help raise money for grants to support literacy and reading in the Troy community.

This year’s Bee for Literacy consisted of eight teams of three people each competing for the first place spot. The teams were recruited by the Altrusa Club on a volunteer basis when they sent out letters to various organizations and companies asking for volunteer contestants or sponsorships. The teams competing came from Edison State Community College, Kettering Health Troy, Miami County Educational Service Center (ESC), Troy City Schools, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy High School ASTRA Club, Troy High School Interact Club and the Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Each team has an individual sponsor. The Edison State Community College and Kettering Health Troy each sponsored their own teams. Miami County ESC was sponsored by Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Troy City Schools team was sponsored by Premier Health, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center was sponsored by Hayner Distilling, the ASTRA Club team was sponsored by Park National Bank, the Interact Club team was sponsored by Troy Rotary and the library’s team was sponsored by the Troy Literacy Council Inc.

“It’s a lot of fun and we had our team out this year, we had seven cheerleaders here,” said Mike Brendel, director of Kettering Health, Troy, who competed on Kettering’s team.

This year’s winner was the Miami County ESC team, which included Bethany Whidden, Myrna Yoder and Rosemary Frey.

The runner-up was the Troy High School Interact Club with Troy High School students Zane Huelsman, Tyler Norris and Nick Kawecki.

Before the Spelling Bee for Literacy started, attendees had the opportunity to peruse a silent auction and make bids for various items solicited or donated by Altrusa Club members. All profits made from team sponsorships, the silent auction and Bee for Literacy ticket sales go to the Altrusa Club’s Bee for Literacy grant fund.

“It’s part of our mission (at Altrusa) to support literacy,” said Spelling Bee for Literacy Chairwoman Linda Roth. “Any profit that we have goes as far as it goes. The grants are up to $500 each. So, generally we have between $5,000 and $7,000 to use.”

As of the day after the event, Friday, March 17, the funds raised from the silent auction had not been totaled. However, between the sponsors and ticket sales for the Bee for Literacy, Roth is certain the Altrusa Club will have at least $5,000 for the club’s Bee for Literacy grant fund.

The grants are provided to organizations, groups or individuals that work to promote literacy and reading in the community. The applications for the Bee for Literacy Grants are open and application forms can be found on the Altrus Club’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/altrusaoftroy. All applications must be submitted or at least postmarked by May 1, 2023. Email Janet Rhodes, [email protected], with any questions.