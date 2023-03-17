Tipp City Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-12:26 a.m.: DUI. Police arrested a driver between mile markers 67 and 68 on southbound interstate 75 for operating a vehicle under the influence.

-10:54 p.m.: suspicious person. Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Walnut Street. A woman requested officers check the house for an intruder as her dog was acting strange and would not go upstairs. Police checked the residence and everything checked out OK.

WEDNESDAY

-12:20 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to the 500 block of Windridge Place on a report of a male on the property from which he was previously warned and charged for trespassing on. Officers made contact with the male a block away from the property. Subject admitted to being on the property and was charged with one count of trespassing and fingerprinted.

TUESDAY

-1:23 p.m.: DUI. Police responded to a report of an OVI in the unit block of South Tippecanoe Drive. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.

Crashes

No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, March 9 at 12:37 p.m. in the area of South Garber Drive.

Darlene Borgert, 74, of Beavercreek, was driving south on South Garber Drive and attempting to turn left, across the two lanes of northbound traffic on South Garber Drive. While waiting for the line of northbound cars to pass, Borgert was waved through by a driver. Jackson Blaul-Green, 19, of Tipp City, was travelling northbound on South Garber Drive and struck Borgert when she attempted to turn left.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, March 8 at 5:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of Donn Davis Way.

Darren Soutar, 55, of Troy, was driving southbound on Donn Davis way when he noticed a semi truck and trailer stopped in the inside lane with a vehicle waiting behind it. Soutar changed lanes to pass the semi, driven by Billy Lethco, of High Point, NC. As Soutar was passing the semi, Lethco began to make a right turn with no turn signal, striking Soutar with the semi trailer.

• Charles Lemp, 78, of Tipp City, was cited with right of way at an intersection following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, March 8 at 5:55 p.m. in the area of Michaels Road and County Road 25A.

Lemp was travelling east on Michaels Road when he failed to yield the right of way to drivers on County Road 25A, striking a vehicle driven by Melinda Luersman, 41, of Tipp City, who was attempting to make a left turn on to Michaels Road.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel