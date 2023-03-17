Troy softball team looks to surprise people this season

TROY — Coming off a 21-4 season, in which nine players were lost to graduation, you might think Troy softball is in for a rebuilding year.

That’s not the way coach Scott Beeler sees it.

“I really think we are going to surprise some people,” he said. “I don’t think people understand how good these girls (who have been waiting for their opportunity are.”

Troy features six seniors, including four who return from a year ago.

“Those four girls have all been playing varsity for three years,” Beeler said. “They are all really good players.”

They include pitcher Abigail Welbaum, third baseman Elise McCann, second baseman Emma Setser and centerfielder Hallie Frigge.

After losing her freshman season to Covid, Welbaum has been a mainstay on the mound.

She was 14-1 on the mound a year ago, with a 1.322 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 95-plus innings.

Welbaum also batted .365 with four home runs, eight doubles and 32 RBIs.

“What can I say about Abby (Welbaum),” Beeler said. “I wish I had her for all four years. She is a workhorse on the mound and she is a real leader. She is going to be a big leader for the team this year. Her leadership is going to be important. She builds up her teammates.”

McCann batted .329 last year, with six doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs.

Frigge batted .310 a year ago with three doubles and Setser batted .462 in limited plate appearances.

“Elise (McCann) is a really good hitter and good fielder,” Beeler said. “Emma (Setser) will take over at second base. She is a really good athlete. Hallie (Frigge) will take over in centerfield. She can hit the ball and is a good athlete.”

Two other seniors are outfielder Stella Avey and first baseman/pitcher Mia Wasnuk.

“This is their first year playing varsity, but they both have a lot of talent,” Beeler said.

Junior Abby Seger will take over at shortstop.

“She is a good defensive player and can hit the ball,” Beeler said.

Sophomore Olivia Setser will take over at catcher.

“Olivia (Setser) is a good defensive catcher and a good hitter,” Beeler said.

The other sophomores is Ally Cotrell, who sill see time at second base and in the outfield.

The freshman include Riley King who will pitch and play first base, Amayah Kennedy who will be in the outfield and catch and Madison Wright, who will see action in the infield and outfield.

“They are all good athletes,” Beeler said. “We are not set at leftfield and rightfield, but we will decide that in the next couple days. Riley King will be our number two pitcher and take over at first base. I am excited about this team.”

Beeler knows Greenville — as always — is the team to beat.

“It is still Greenville,” he said. “I know who Tippecanoe and Vandalia-Butler have, but that is not something I worry about. We know it is going to be competitive.”

He also knows his team will get better with each game as the young players gain experience.

“I am excited,” he said. “These girls are all good players. They have just been waiting for their opportunity.”

And can’t wait to surprise people.

