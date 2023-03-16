Piqua Police reports

Police log

March 14

-10:03 p.m.: domestic violence. Gregory Neves, 69, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm and obstructing official business after officers received a report of a domestic in progress on the 1000 block of West Greene Street.

March 13

-8:15 p.m.: criminal mischief. Robert Jenkins, 48, of Piqua, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following a report from a caller on the 500 block of Second Street regarding an unknown male subject in a neighboring vehicle. Officers located a nude male in the vehicle and transported him to a local hospital.

-4:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. A female juvenile offender, 14, was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly slapping an adult male that was visiting the residence on the 1800 block of West Parway Drive.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.