Matty Q’s Pizza & Subs celebrates grand opening

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Matty Q’s Pizza & Subs on South Market Street on Tuesday, March 14, celebrating the recent re-branding and re-opening of the former Trojan Horse Pizza location.

“Thank you for your investment in Troy,” Troy Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathi Roetter said. “We wish you much success.”

“Welcome to the community,” City of Troy Development Director Tim Davis said. “I would encourage everybody to come out and enjoy Matty Q’s.”

New menu items have been added, including Detroit-style pizza, pizza bombs and burgers. Old favorites are still available, including the Texas Tenderloin and cupcakes and other desserts by Shandar Thompson.

“Most of the food is the same from the Trojan Horse, with a couple of tweaks to it,” co-owner Matt Quillen said. “We ‘ve also added new things.”

“The Detroit-style pizza is really good,” he said. “We also added burgers to the menu, and we’ve got a fish sandwich as well.”

Quillen and his wife Brianna Quillen purchased Trojan Horse Pizza in September of 2022. “After taking it over, we had some marketing issues,” Quillen said. “We just decided to re-brand.”

Before purchasing the Trojan Horse, Quillen previously worked in the telecommunications industry, holding positions with both AT&T and Metronet.

“I worked in telecomm for a long time, and always wanted to get back into food,” he said.

“My mom and my dad have been an integral part in making this happen,” Brianna Quillen said. “It’s really been a blessing.”

Located at 1469 S. Market St., Matty Q’s Pizza & Subs will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Orders can be placed by phone at 937-552-7005, or online at www.MattyQs.com.

“It’s awesome to see all these people here,” Matt Quillen said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We’re really looking forward to serving you.”

“We were really busy today,” he said. “I really appreciate the staff here. Everybody works really hard.”